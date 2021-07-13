Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Agencies request comment on proposed risk management guidance for third-party relationships

July 13, 2021

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 2:30 p.m. EDT

The federal bank regulatory agencies today requested public comment on proposed guidance designed to help banking organizations manage risks associated with third-party relationships, including relationships with financial technology-focused entities. The proposed guidance is intended to assist banking organizations in identifying and addressing the risks associated with third-party relationships and responds to industry feedback requesting alignment among the agencies with respect to third-party risk management guidance.

Banking organizations that engage third parties to provide products or services or to perform other activities remain responsible for ensuring that such outsourced activities are conducted in a safe and sound manner and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including consumer protection laws.

Comments must be received within 60 days of the proposed guidance's publication in the Federal Register.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


