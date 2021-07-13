Prescriptions Offered at Big Discounts Across Florida
Antidote Health is bringing big discounts on prescription medications for all Floridians via telehealth, at a price that is hard to believe.
We understand that healthcare prices are sensitive for many Americans”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antidote Health, a leading telehealth provider within the United States, has launched a service that gives its customers large discounts on prescriptions. The telehealth service, which aims to allow medical care for everyone, has now included prescribed medications in their patient plans at no additional cost.
— Dr David Zlotnick
It’s a painful pill to swallow: Americans spend more on prescription drugs than any other country in the world. While life beyond the pandemic poses many uncertainties, Antidote offers a cure that allows you to be in charge of your family’s healthcare. The company provides customers with a price match engine that allows them to get the best price on their prescribed medication, at any Florida pharmacy of their choice.
“We understand that healthcare prices are sensitive for many Americans,” says Dr. David Zlotnick, Chief Medical Officer at Antidote, “and we want to avoid that as much as possible when it comes to healthcare so everyone can get the care they deserve.” The company, which currently serves patients in five states, now offers unlimited doctor visits for the entire family and full coverage without copay on acute and primary care prescription medications.
Antidote Health has even created a guide for Americans who are not as savvy when it comes to prescription discounts to educate people to get the best possible prices on medications. The guide to reducing prescription costs is free to download, even if you are not a member of Antidote.
To get a prescription, people can easily schedule doctor appointments in as little as five minutes. Patients own all of their own data and medical records, allowing access through secure channels. The online doctor visits take place through a phone app and can happen at any hour, 365 days a year. Once the visit is over, members can get most prescription medications without a copay and see a doctor at any time, offering the highest standard of care for any American.
The service, which is currently available in Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina, is expected to expand into California, Texas, and Ohio later this summer. A full nationwide rollout is planned by the end of 2021.
Learn more at www.antidotehealth.ai
About Antidote
Antidote Health is driven by its mission to provide tens of millions of uninsured and under-served Americans with affordable access to quality healthcare services and coverage by resolving the misalignment between providers and patients in the US healthcare system.
Antidote was founded in 2020 by seasoned entrepreneurs with vast expertise in building and scaling digital services in industries such as insurance, healthcare, and cyber security.
The Antidote team is deploying the first digital HMO based on a proven and successful international blueprint, proprietary deep tech, and machine learning.
Antidote believes that every person is born with the fundamental right to receive proper medical treatment!
Avihai Sodri
Antidote Health
email us here