16 Inch Softball Hall of Fame to Celebrate 25th Anniversary on July 18th

The 16 Inch Softball Hall of Fame will be celebrating their 25th anniversary on July 18th with Ceremony, Legends Game, and music by John Vincent

FOREST PARK, IL, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO:
16 Inch Softball Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary Reunion Day

WHAT:
On Sunday July 18th, the 16 Inch Softball Hall of Fame will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary. Over 150 Inductees are expected along with the Mayor of Forest Park and a large crowd of fans of the game. The Reunion Day will include a performance by musician John Vincent, speeches, and an Inductee “Legends Game” with the first pitch being thrown out by Hall of Famer Don Savage, who beat Covid at the age of 103. There will also be a soft launch for the book The Greatest Game on Dirt by Inductee Al Maag, about the history of 16 Inch softball, which started here in Chicago.

WHEN:
SUNDAY July 18th
12pm - Museum Opens
1:30 - Entertainment by John Vincent and speeches
2:00 - Group Photo THIS IS THE BEST TIME FOR PRESS TO ARRIVE
2:15 - Legends Game

WHERE:
16 Inch Softball Hall of Fame Museum
7501 Harrison Street, Forest Park 60130

PHOTO OPP AND INTERVIEWS:
At 2pm, interviews will be offered with Ron Kubicki, President of the Hall of Fame and Inductees George Bliss and Al Maag

Contact:
Jenny Shepherd
jenny@jennyshepherdpr.com
312.919.4804
Christine Barnard
christine@whatnowadvisors.com
773.507.5999 (Day of event contact)

Jenny Shepherd
Jenny Shepherd Public Relations
312-919-4804
jenny@jennyshepherdpr.com
