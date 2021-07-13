Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Sues Flooring Contractors Taking Payment for Work Not Completed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office is taking legal action against a Lee County flooring company for engaging in deceptive and unfair conduct by failing to finish home repairs after taking down payments from consumers. Bonita Springs Floor Covering Inc., d/b/a Bonita Springs Floor Covering & Remodeling, LLC, and authorized agent Christopher Pascale, allegedly refused to complete contracting work for consumers in Collier and Lee counties. Attorney General Moody’s Office is seeking full restitution for consumers.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Consumers seeking to improve their homes and increase their property’s value reported being swindled by this contracting company, when the company failed to complete renovation projects. The company would demand more money to complete the projects and consumers, some of whom are seniors, were left unremedied or uncompensated when requested refunds were not provided. This is absolutely unacceptable, and my Consumer Protection Division will hold this company accountable for their actions.”

The complaint against Bonita Springs Floor Covering Inc. and Pascale cites violations of a previous assurance of voluntary compliance and ongoing violations of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Bonita Springs and Pascale entered into an AVC with the Attorney General’s Office last year after an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office uncovered the company’s deceptive business practices. The company agreed to refund consumers, as well as to notify the Attorney General at least 30 days prior to creating, operating or exercising any control over any entity or organization in Florida.

After entering into the AVC, Bonita Springs and Pascale failed to pay the restitution agreed to, and started another business called Divine Design & Floor Covering without notifying the Attorney General’s Office. Several new complaints from consumers were submitted against this new business, claiming Pascale failed to deliver or fully install cabinets, countertops and flooring materials. The Attorney General’s Office is now suing the company and Pascale, seeking full restitution to consumers, civil penalties for each violation, a permanent injunction against the defendants and additional fees and costs.

To view the complaint, click here .

To view the prior AVC, click here .