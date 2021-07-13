Exclusive Interview Released: Richard Denk, SKAN AG: Co-chair and speaker at SMi’s Aseptic Processing Conference
SMi Group reports: Richard Denk, SKAN AG speaker and co-chair at SMi ‘s Aseptic Processing Conference in September 2021 exclusive interview released.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Aseptic Processing Conference will be convening on 20 –21 September 2021 in London, UK. The industry is seeing crucial changes in regulation and guidance – fundamental documents and principles of implementation are in a pressing need to be dissected and discussed.
Interested parties can register at http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR4ein
SMi Group caught up with co-chair Richard Denk, Senior Consultant Aseptic Processing & Containment, SKAN AG in the run up to this event, see below an exclusive snapshot of the interview:
How would you like to see the aseptic processing market develop in the future and where do you think the biggest growth area will be in the next few years?
“Aseptic Processing will be facing a major growth in the next decade and beyond. One reason is the current pandemic and the need to increase the capacities for the manufacturing of sterile products as vaccines, beside this the fast growth of Novel Pharmaceutical Products such as Cell and Gene Therapies.”
What topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say will make it relevant to the audience in 2021?
“As “Mr. Containment” I’ll be certain to cover the topic of Contamination and Cross Contamination prevention for Biopharmaceuticals which also includes Cell and Gene Therapies.”
What are your thoughts on the developing regulatory environment in this field and how is this impacting your work at the moment?
“The EU Draft Annex 1 for sterile manufacturing does require a robust Contamination Control Strategy which includes Barriers as Isolators and automation in critical aseptic operations with sterile products. One additional point to mention here is the requirements for CLEAN to prevent Contamination and Cross Contamination.”
Richard Denk is co-chairing the conference and speaking on “Fulfilling GMP compliance in aseptic processing and ATMP Manufacturing”.
Attend the Aseptic Processing conference and explore novel tools and technologies pushing innovation in the world of aseptic processing and sterile manufacturing.
To register, please visit: http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR4ein
This conference will bring together industry experts that will explore aseptic facility design and operation to implement agile contamination control strategies.
Sponsored by: 3P Innovation, ILC Dove, Innerspace, Solo Containment and Exhibitor: STERIS
For tailored sponsorship and branding packages contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0)20 7827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.uk
SMi’s Aseptic Processing Conference
London, UK (Virtual Attendance Option Available)
Conference: 20-21 September 2021
Workshop day: 22 September 2021
LinkedIn & Twitter: #SMiAseptic
http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR4ein
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Simi
SMi Group
+442078276162 ext.
email us here