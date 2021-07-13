ConnectSafely and ReThink launch blog and TikTok series “Ask Trish” with Trisha Prabhu
The new project provides practical advice as well as support for young people dealing with online-induced stress.PALO ALTO, CA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectSafely and ReThink, Inc. are proud to launch a new blog and TikTok series called “Ask Trish” featuring Trisha Prabhu, a 21-year-old innovator, social entrepreneur, change-agent, global advocate and inventor of ReThink™, a patented technology to detect and stop online hate before the damage is done.
In partnership with ConnectSafely, Trisha will respond to questions and concerns of young users via short TikTok videos at @AskTrish and in writing at AskTrish.org.
Both the videos and the blog will be aimed mostly at young users, but parents are also welcome to ask questions and tune-in.
The goal is to provide practical advice as well as support for young people dealing with any online-induced stress including cyberbullying, time management, pressure to be perfect, misinformation, hate speech, and the many other digital issues that young people face and parents worry about.
Trisha, a senior at Harvard, created ReThink in 2013 when she was just 13 years old as a response to cyberbullying and online hate. The technology detects and stops online hate at the source, before the bullying occurs. Her research, validated and honored by Google and MIT, has found that with ReThink, adolescents change their minds 93% of the time and decide not to post an offensive message. Today, the ReThink app, named one of Google Play’s Most Innovative Apps, is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Trisha has received immense recognition for her efforts. In 2016, President Obama and the U.S. State Department invited her to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, to showcase her work and share her story with other entrepreneurs. Not long after, ReThink was featured on ABC’s hit TV show, “Shark Tank.” In 2019, ReThink was the winner of Harvard University’s President’s Innovation Challenge and Harvard College’s i3 Entrepreneurial Challenge. In 2020, Trisha was named one of the inaugural winners of the prestigious Elevate Prize, and in 2021, she was the youngest honoree named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Social Impact list.
You can learn more about the project, Trisha and ReThink at AskTrish.org.
