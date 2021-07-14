Introducing the Nautoscaph IV from Alsta
Innovation without compromising legacy, The Nautoscaph IV is our newest addition to the Nautoscaph line... Classics RebornGLASGOW, SCOTLAND, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nautoscaph IV features a unidirectional bezel, removing the risk of it being accidentally turned while underwater, which could result in a fatal miscalculation of dive time. It is manufactured and tested to withstand the pressure of depths of 999ft (300m or 29atm). The original Nautoscaph had 999ft on its dial, a touch we loved and therefore kept.
For the Nautoscaph IV, we have introduced our 'Valencia' beads-of-rice bracelet to complement the piece.
Every component of Alsta timepieces is manufactured in Switzerland, and it is powered by a Seiko NH35A. The watches are assembled, tested and quality-passed in Switzerland. Affordable quality engineering, manufacturing and design will always be a hallmark of Alsta watches.
Like all of our Nautoscaph releases, we make all possible technical, safety and performance improvements while retaining as much of the original designs as possible. Our beautifully styled Alsta timepieces ooze the same romance and charm of the originals. The main differences are modern-day materials and technology. Like the originals, they are powered by quality automatic movements.
Specifications:
Case 316L Marine grade brushed stainless steel
Dimensions 40mm diameter case, 51.3mm lug to lug, 20mm lug size, 16.2mm thickness including crystal, 43.4mm width including crown, 217.8mm total length including opened-out bracelet. Packaging – L 118.5mm W 96mm H 74mm
Weight 158g unpackaged. 365g packaged. Crown Screw down, polished stainless steel Bezel PVD-coated steel, unidirectional
Dial Matte black with applied C3 Super-LumiNova
Hands Tapered sword with C3 Super-LumiNova. Orange seconds hand with C3 Super- LumiNova insert.
Movement Automatic Seiko NH35A, 24 jewels. Functions Hours, minutes, seconds, date Caseback Stainless steel, engraved
Glass Sapphire crystal
Water-resistance 999ft/300m
Shock Resistance ISO 1413
Anti-magnetic Field strength of 4,800 A/m (ISO 764 compliant)
Bracelet Alsta “Valencia” bracelet with safety deployant clasp. 20mm at end tapering to 17.7mm
Strap bars Spring-loaded stainless steel Serialisation Numbering #xxx/400 Retail Price £675/$789/€675
SKU: AWC/AN/7/xxx/400
EAN: 5060715111106
The Nautoscaph IV Can be Found at the Following Alsta Retailers:
First Class Watches
C W Sellors Jura Watches
Huckberry
WatchGauge
Meierotto Jewelers
Alsta SoCal
North Mens Wear
WatchBandit
Inflexion Watches
