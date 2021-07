Introducing the Nautoscaph IV from Alsta

Introducing the Nautoscaph IV

Innovation without compromising legacy, The Nautoscaph IV is our newest addition to the Nautoscaph line... Classics Reborn

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, July 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nautoscaph IV features a unidirectional bezel, removing the risk of it being accidentally turned while underwater, which could result in a fatal miscalculation of dive time. It is manufactured and tested to withstand the pressure of depths of 999ft (300m or 29atm). The original Nautoscaph had 999ft on its dial, a touch we loved and therefore kept.For the Nautoscaph IV, we have introduced our 'Valencia' beads-of-rice bracelet to complement the piece.Every component of Alsta timepieces is manufactured in Switzerland, and it is powered by a Seiko NH35A. The watches are assembled, tested and quality-passed in Switzerland. Affordable quality engineering, manufacturing and design will always be a hallmark of Alsta watches.Like all of our Nautoscaph releases, we make all possible technical, safety and performance improvements while retaining as much of the original designs as possible. Our beautifully styled Alsta timepieces ooze the same romance and charm of the originals. The main differences are modern-day materials and technology. Like the originals, they are powered by quality automatic movements.Specifications:Case 316L Marine grade brushed stainless steelDimensions 40mm diameter case, 51.3mm lug to lug, 20mm lug size, 16.2mm thickness including crystal, 43.4mm width including crown, 217.8mm total length including opened-out bracelet. Packaging – L 118.5mm W 96mm H 74mmWeight 158g unpackaged. 365g packaged. Crown Screw down, polished stainless steel Bezel PVD-coated steel, unidirectionalDial Matte black with applied C3 Super-LumiNovaHands Tapered sword with C3 Super-LumiNova. Orange seconds hand with C3 Super- LumiNova insert.Movement Automatic Seiko NH35A, 24 jewels. Functions Hours, minutes, seconds, date Caseback Stainless steel, engravedGlass Sapphire crystalWater-resistance 999ft/300mShock Resistance ISO 1413Anti-magnetic Field strength of 4,800 A/m (ISO 764 compliant)Bracelet Alsta “Valencia” bracelet with safety deployant clasp. 20mm at end tapering to 17.7mmStrap bars Spring-loaded stainless steel Serialisation Numbering #xxx/400 Retail Price £675/$789/€675SKU: AWC/AN/7/xxx/400EAN: 5060715111106The Nautoscaph IV Can be Found at the Following Alsta Retailers First Class WatchesC W Sellors Jura WatchesHuckberryWatchGaugeMeierotto JewelersAlsta SoCalNorth Mens WearWatchBanditInflexion Watches