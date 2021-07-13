Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,451 in the last 365 days.

Maryland 2021 Black Bear Hunt Lottery Now Open

Application Deadline Aug. 31; Drawing Sept. 3

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2021 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the five-day hunting season which will take place Oct. 25-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The department will issue 950 hunting permits this year.

The annual bear hunt, now in its 18th year, is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and limit expansion of Maryland bears into the eastern suburbs and cities.

“Maryland’s closely regulated, sustainable black bear hunt has been helping us achieve our management goal of limiting the growth of our bear population, while ensuring a secure and sustainable future for this remarkable species,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. 

Hunters may apply for the lottery online or at one of more than 250 hunting and fishing license agents across the state. Hunters need a valid DNR ID number to participate.

All entries must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31 and must be accompanied by a $15 nonrefundable application fee. Only one application per person will be accepted; submitting duplicates can result in disqualification and forfeiture. The drawing will be held Sept. 3 and winners will be notified shortly thereafter.

The Black Bear Damage Reimbursement Fund is open for voluntary contributions by hunters when they apply for their permits. This fund directly reimburses Maryland farmers who have suffered agricultural damage caused by black bears. Since the fund was started 25 years ago, it has paid more than $130,000 in eligible claims.

You just read:

Maryland 2021 Black Bear Hunt Lottery Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.