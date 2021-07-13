21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Burton circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

7 July 2021

The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Michael Burton.

The Commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in Article V, Section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms are linked below.

All applicants must submit an application for this vacancy, including those applicants who have previously applied for vacancies in the St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Applications must be received by the chairperson no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 13, 2021 although earlier submission is encouraged.

The commission expects to interview applicants on September 27-28, 2021, at the St. Louis County Courts Building, Court Room 334, 105 S. Central, Clayton, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28 , the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select a panel of three nominees for the Governor’s consideration.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.

Contact person: Laura Roy, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

