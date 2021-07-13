Associated General Contractors of Georgia Announces Randall K. Redding Scholarship Fund
Industry honors legend by giving back to two of Redding’s passions in his name
Randall appreciated the fact that someone took a chance on him to attend college, and those who called him a friend want to pay that gratitude forward.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to partner with AGC of America’s Education and Research Foundation to establish the Randall K. Redding Scholarship Fund. This announcement was shared at AGC Georgia’s recent Annual Convention.
— AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham
On an annual basis, a deserving upperclassman from the state of Georgia who is pursuing a Building Sciences degree at Auburn University will receive the scholarship. If an Auburn student is not identified, a Georgia resident who is an upperclassman in a construction program at Georgia Southern University, Georgia Tech, or Kennesaw State University will be selected. The Fund will pay $2,500 per year and will be managed by AGC of America.
Redding was last year’s recipient of AGC Georgia’s Skill, Integrity & Responsibility (SIR) Award, an annual award recognizing individuals for a lifetime of exemplary service and substantial contributions to the construction industry, the AGC organization and their community. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 SIR award ceremony was held virtually.
“Randall passed away earlier this year, and many in the construction industry felt he did not receive his full due for such a prestigious honor,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “We wanted to find a meaningful and ongoing way to honor his legacy by giving back to two of his passions, Auburn and the construction industry. Randall appreciated the fact that someone took a chance on him to attend college, and those who called him a friend want to pay that gratitude forward.”
AGC Georgia welcomes contributions to the Fund to honor Redding’s legacy. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible. To contribute, please visit bit.ly/3dNhpca.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include nearly 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 26,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
