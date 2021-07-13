CIVATREE AND XCELEON PARTNER TO OFFER OVER 50% SAVINGS IN THE LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT OF SAP S/4HANA
As customers are rolling out their new SAP S/4HANA solutions, Civatree and Xceleon services accelerate the rollout of SAP S/4HANA over 80% quicker than industry standards.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civatree Technologies, the leading provider of services and solutions for SAP on VMware, Migration and Automation today announces a joint partnership with Xceleon, LLC, a global technology-consulting firm that provides application lifecycle management services for enterprise level firms and government entities across the globe. They are jointly building out their new Design Center, which will be an extended SAP S/4HANA solution including application lifecycle management (ALM) and Civatree’s existing SAP on VMware platform services.
Civatree’s President Richard Lichtenstein said, “As customers are rolling out their new SAP S/4HANA solutions, Civatree and Xceleon services accelerate the rollout of SAP S/4HANA over 80% quicker than industry standards.”
Part of this exciting new offering is Xceleon’s XTA Dell Appliance which also incorporates all the great features of Dell’s SAP HANA technology.
Allen Clingerman, Chief Technology Strategist for PowerEdge at Dell Technologies said, “Dell Technologies is very excited by this new joint offering with two of our most valued and trusted SAP partners. The XTA Appliance we recently launched with Xceleon incorporates the software and skills necessary to assess, design and train customers throughout the lifecycle of their SAP S/4HANA Application suite. Combine that with Civatree’s 10+ years of experience at some of the largest SAP customers in the world, this dynamic team is best positioned to help our customers achieve successful SAP migrations, deployments and business outcomes. Together these two organizations are creating significant customer value by automating the entire SAP ecosystem with VMware and the entire lineup of Dell Technologies aligned VMware solutions.'
Craig Brown, Xceleon’s Chief Transformation Architect & Chief Value Officer said, “Transforming SAP environments to S/4HANA can be a daunting task for customers. Leveraging a proven process including SAFe and a pre-configured Dell application lifecycle management bundle, Xceleon and Civatree look forward to working together to help enterprise level organizations transform their SAP environment to an intelligent enterprise.”
SAP customers will be able to realize over 50% of TCO savings with this combined solution. Over the next days and months, Civatree and Xceleon will produce informational videos and other training materials to help customers understand how this solution can work for them. Civatree’s popular Art of the Possible sessions will also open to collaborate with Xceleon, further engaging customers.
ABOUT CIVATREE TECHNOLOGIES
Civatree Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of ESI Technologies, is the leading SAP on VMware services partner and the preferred SAP services organization of Dell Technologies. Civatree offers solutions to meet customers’ needs wherever they are in their SAP or SAP HANA journey, providing services and products that modernize SAP deployments, from migrations to cloud enablement, automation, and disaster-recovery. Whether it is designing and architecting or conducting a health-check to help improve and transform an existing environment, Civatree is the trusted advisor throughout the journey. Through Civatree’s collective experience, they deliver innovative solutions that greatly reduce costs and enable customers to capitalize on solving today’s SAP efficiency challenges.
Civatree is based in Toronto, Ontario and Miami, FL.
