Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Jenna Turner Alexander Keynote Speaker for Third Annual Emergent Leader Fundraiser

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenna Turner Alexander, Owner of JennaLynn Rose Design and Décor, is the Keynote Speaker for the 2021 Emergent Leader Fundraiser presented by the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). The virtual event will take place Saturday, July 17th at 10:30 AM Central Time via Zoom.

In her discourse, Alexander will discuss the theme “You Can’t Knock a Girl Off a Pedestal That She Built Herself!” Attendees will learn the skills necessary to be confident, successful and great while loving their work, how to stand out in their chosen field and key steps necessary for building a successful brand to achieve company growth and expansion. “I am honored to be featured on this spectacular panel of highly successful and accomplished women,” says Alexander. “I look forward to sharing what I have learned with others in order to empower them to take their businesses and brands to the next level.” She joins the Honorable Gail Dekreon, Judge of the Superior Court of the State of California on the panel.

Alexander is the Founder and Owner/Principal of JLR and has 15 years of experience in design, beginning with successfully overseeing the interior design process for the Dr. Pepper Suite at the Ball Park in Arlington in 2003 to presently creating unique and inspiring spaces for some of the most exquisite homes in Dallas and Austin. Having grown up a staple in Dallas’ posh philanthropic circles, Alexander, a graduate of Baylor University, developed a passion for décor and design at an early age and a “great eye” for interior and exterior design. She was always working with professionals, family and friends to make decisions on how to create the best function, mood, and harmony of a room or office space. In 2020, she put her lifetime of hands-on experience and natural talent to work and launched JennaLynn Rose Design & Décor Co. where she provides clients with a stress free and enjoyable transformative experience by listening to their visions and goals and creating the living, entertaining or workspace of their dreams! Alexander is a Council Member of the American Film Institute (AFI) and is currently enrolled online at the New York Institute of Art and Design and will receive her RIDQC certification in March 2022.

Tickets are on sale now for the 3rd Annual Emergent Leader Fundraiser. Proceeds benefit both the Outlook Positive Express Network of the ABWA which helps develop women leaders, shorten the leadership gap for women in companies and cultivate transferable leadership skills and Soroptimist International of Dallas which gives women a voice through awareness, advocacy and action, improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic development and provides them with resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-emergent-leader-fundraiser-tickets-153983387457 with prices starting at $25.

