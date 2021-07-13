Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade
07/12/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today released the following statement:

“A number of House Democrats stated their caucus intends to break quorum in an attempt to stall election integrity legislation. These actions put at risk state funding that will deny thousands of hard-working staff members and their families a paycheck, health benefits, and retirement investment so that legislators who broke quorum can flee to Washington D.C. in private jets. The Texas House will use every available resource under the Texas Constitution and the unanimously-passed House Rules to secure a quorum to meaningfully debate and consider election integrity, bail reform, benefits for retired teachers, Child Protective Services reform, Article X funding, and the other important measures Gov. Abbott placed on the special session agenda. The special session clock is ticking -- I expect all Members to be present in our Capitol in order to immediately get to work on these issues.”

