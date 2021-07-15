Numly™ announces the Launch of Numly SKILLS’future 2021 Program
Unleash the potential for greater performance with Continuous Learning & Coaching on Critical Skills with Certification Programs from leading business schools.
Numly SKILLS’future 2021 Program provides the resources to develop the critical skills needed to be an effective leader.”CUPERTINO , CALIFORNIA , USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numly™, a leading provider of an AI-enabled, Peer Coaching platform for Critical Skills, is excited to launch the 2021 release of the annual Numly SKILLS’future Program. This program is designed to inculcate a sense of leadership and empower leaders in the making to embrace imminent professional challenges.
The Numly SKILLS’future 2021 Program helps aspiring leaders unleash their best potential and support organizations to cultivate high-performing teams. The program offers a carefully curated set of online courses from some of the world's best universities and the most reputed Business Schools based on Numly's Data Science Insights. It is a one-stop shop for versatile leaders looking to ramp up their critical skills through in-depth learning about real-world leadership challenges, self-assessments, and 360-degree coaching/feedback from colleagues and peers.
Through its Advanced Data Science Research, Numly classifies the four key traits fundamental to true leadership – being a continuous learner, questioning the status quo, having a growth mindset, and being an innovative problem solver. The Numly SKILLS’future 2021 Program offers carefully selected courses on the Coursera and edX platforms to ensure the development of these critical skills. The courses feature engaging and thought-provoking online certifications to brace the contender for upcoming challenges. The courses are FREE to audit on these platforms and allow registrations for certifications for a small fee. The courses offered under the Numly SKILLS’future 2021 Program are refreshed each year to match the current relevance based on continued insights from Numly Advanced Data Science Research.
Numly's WW Vice President Sales, Tilmin Hudson says, “It is the responsibility of a leader to gain new perspectives in order to continually keep their organizations relevant. It is crucial as a leader to continuously build upon your skills. Whether you are a new leader or a seasoned one, in the post-COVID world, it is time to embrace the opportunity to leverage new insights and develop critical skills. The Numly SKILLS’future 2021 Program provides the resources to develop the critical skills needed to be an effective leader.”
Aakriti Agarwal, Director, Customer Marketing at Numly shares her insights - “Every time I interacted with a senior executive leader, I would always wonder how their thought-processes worked. I would ask, how were they able to think differently from the rest of the organization. There had to be a special skill set developed with experience, exposure, and successes that differentiated them. Numly recognizes the exact Critical Skill sets which make those leaders stand out. While it is still considered a nice-to-have skill set, I believe it must soon evolve as a must-have skill set; because all of us, irrespective of where we are placed in the hierarchy today, are the leaders of tomorrow! And Critical Skills are more critical than we can ever imagine.”
Numly is excited to announce these flagship Business School Courses from the following Universities in the Numly SKILLS’future 2021 Program:
1. The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
2. University of Maryland, College Park
3. Northwestern University, Evanston/Chicago
4. Rochester Institute of Technology, New York
5. University of California, Davis
6. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan
7. University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
8. Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia.
9. Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona State University
11. The University of Queensland, Australia
12. Darden School of Business, University of Virginia
13. Copenhagen Business School (CBS), Denmark
14. University of Washington, Seattle
About Numly, Inc. (https://www.numly.io/)
Numly is a leading provider of AI-enabled, Peer Coaching and Employee Effectiveness SaaS Platform for Remote Work / Work-from-home (WFH) and Hybrid Work teams at Enterprises. Numly's mission is to phenomenally improve employee engagement and talent performance through People Connections, Peer Coaching, and Critical Skills Development. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced, employee experience platform that enables skills-based peer coaching as an extension of eLearning, making it possible for organizations to enable trusted human connections and tap into employees’ hard and soft skills and empower them to coach each other in a structured manner while leveraging third-party eLearning content, expert coaches and built-in, AI-enabled, coaching programs tailored for all corporate functional groups such as Sales, Customer Success, R&D/Engineering, Women Leaders, New-hires, New Managers, etc. NumlyEngage™ helps organizations accelerate revenue, increase performance, and improve employee engagement, especially in the post-COVID-19 era of Remote / WFH / Hybrid Work. Numly is strongly committed to championing and advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) in the workplace. Numly is a signatory of PwC's CEO!Action Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion, and Silicon Valley Leadership Group's 25X25 Pledge on Diversity & Inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.numly.io/
About Coursera (https://www.coursera.org/)
Coursera was founded by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng with a vision of providing life-transforming learning experiences to anyone and anywhere. It is now a leading online learning platform for higher education where more than 53 million learners from around the world come to learn skills of the future. 200 of the world’s top universities and industry educators partner with Coursera to offer courses, specializations, certificates, and degree programs. 2,300 companies trust the Coursera platform for Business for transforming their talent. Coursera for Government equips government employees and citizens with in-demand skills for building a competitive workforce. Coursera is backed by leading investors that include Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates, Learn Capital, and SEEK Group.
About edX (https://www.edx.org/)
edX is the trusted platform for education and learning. Founded by Harvard and MIT, edX is home to more than 20 million learners, a majority of top-ranked universities globally, and industry-leading organizations. As a global non-profit, edX is transforming traditional education by removing the barriers of cost, location, and access. Fulfilling the demand for people to learn on their own terms, edX is reimagining the possibilities of education by providing cutting-edge, stackable learning experiences including the ground-breaking MicroMasters® programs. Supporting learners at every stage, whether entering the job market, changing fields, seeking a promotion, or exploring new interests, edX delivers courses for inquisitive minds on topics ranging from Data and Computer science to Leadership and Communications.
