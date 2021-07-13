7/14/2021: 2021 County TIF Training - 1st session

Pension Division

2021 Volunteer Fire Relief Association Training. The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is pleased to offer three free training sessions for relief association officers, board members, and auditors. Recordings of the webinars will also be available at the OSA website soon after the last session.

The first training session covers basic information for new trustees and members to become more familiar with the required reporting information. The second training session includes discussion regarding legislative updates made during 2019, 2020 and 2021 that pertain to fire relief associations. The third training session includes common filing errors and answers to questions from the previous two training webinars.

Click on the desired link(s) below to register for each webinar:

Please contact us with any questions at (651) 282-6110 or pension@osa.state.mn.us.

Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Division

2021 County TIF Training. The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is pleased to offer tax increment financing (TIF) training for county staff who work with TIF in administering the property tax system. In 2021, two live webinars on July 14th and July 20th are replacing the typical in-person classroom sessions offered biennially.

Click on the link below for more information about this training:

Or click on the desired date to register for the webinar:

Please contact us with any questions at (651) 296-4716 or TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

Please visit the Training Opportunities page for additional training resources, including videos and past recorded webinars.