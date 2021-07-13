ComplianceOnline Seminar Explains How to Manage an Effective AML Compliance Program

"Managing an Effective AML Compliance Program" Seminar has been added to ComplianceOnline.com's offering.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the world’s leading provider of training for regulated companies, is holding a 2-day virtual seminar entitled ‘Managing an Effective AML Compliance Program.’ The seminar will be held on August 23-24, 2021, and will be presented by Justin Muscolino, Head of North America Compliance Training, GRC Solutions Pty Ltd.

The seminar will help companies to ensure that their financial transactions are resilient to money laundering, and build strong internal controls programs that focus on mitigating the most serious AML/Fraud risks. Attendees will learn how to recognize red flags that exist in all financial transaction business processes and discover unusual or suspicious activity.

Those who want to get back-to-basics as well as seasoned AML professionals will benefit from attending the seminar as they learn the many facets of managing an effective AML compliance program.

Areas Covered:

• Regulatory frameworks surrounding anti-money laundering

• Objectives of an effective AML compliance program

• Risk assessing your institution

• Developing robust internal controls

• Training for appropriate personnel

• Expectations and duties of the appointed compliance officer

• Effective audit program to ensure adequacy of your AML compliance program

Learning Objectives:

• To provide an understanding of money laundering and how it can impact an institution

• To review the importance of “tone at the top” and how to implement a compliance-friendly environment

• To learn about the critical internal controls and how these controls can protect your institution

• The course will focus on the 4 pillars of an AML compliance program:

o Policies, procedures and internal controls

o Designation of a compliance officer

o Training for appropriate personnel

o Independent audit

• To understand the importance of the risk assessment

• To focus on the senior management/board of directors oversight of the Program

• To discuss customer due diligence and know your customer expectations

• To discuss knowing your high-risk customers

• To review implementation steps for enhanced customer due diligence

• To discuss red flags indicating unusual or suspicious activity

• To understand detection and reporting requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act

• To discuss recent case studies

Who Will Benefit:

BSA/AML Officers, Compliance Officers, AML Analysts, Operations Managers, Remittance Analysts, Consultants, Internal Auditors, Accounting and Finance Directors, Internal Auditors, Legal Departments, Compliance Officers, and Risk Managers at Banks, Broker-Dealers, Residential Mortgage Lenders & Originators, Precious Gems Traders, Money Services Businesses and other nonbank financial institutions.

• Risk Management

• Legal

• Regulatory

• Compliance

• Audit

For more information or to register for this seminar, please click here.

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: August 23-24, 2021 (9:00 AM - 4:00 PM EDT)

About the Speaker:

Justin Muscolino brings over 20 years of wide-arranging experience in compliance, training and regulations. Most recently, he served as Head of Compliance Training at Bank of China where he led the compliance training function and created and monitored the annual training plan through a thorough training needs analysis. Previously he served as Macquarie Group’s Head of Americas Compliance Training and JPMorgan Chase’s Compliance Training Manager. Justin also worked for FINRA, a US regulator, where he created Examiner University to train examiners on how to perform their function.

About ComplianceOnline.com:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training programs for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

For more information on ComplianceOnline or to browse through our training programs, please visit our website.

