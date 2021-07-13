ST. JOHN’S FLORIDA REALTOR® TRACI CRAWFORD EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

About

Our company provides professional Press Release writing and distribution services for Real Estate agents who have earned their Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification. Their news stories are 1,000 words and are published on all of the Military Base sites, Real Estate & Property Management News, International Banking & Investment, Social Media and online Newspapers. Moreover, our clients Press Releases are also submitted to every Media outlet in their State as well as all of the Media outlets in 2 Countries of their choice!!! Because of our exclusivity, our clients news articles are found on the first page of Google when anyone searches for a Military Relocation Professional in their City and State and the Military Base closest to them.

http://www.militaryrelocationagents.com/