ST. JOHN’S FLORIDA REALTOR® TRACI CRAWFORD EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
Realtors change people’s lives and make an impact on them. Our Military families need someone they can trust, care and guide them, which is one of the reasons I am perfect for this job!””ST. JOHN'S, FLORIDA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traci Crawford is an incredibly talented, witty, passionate, and down-to-earth real estate agent and broker associate at Engel & Völkers real estate agency in St. John’s, Florida.
— Traci Crawford
Traci was born in Manhattan, New York, and her family relocated to Virginia where she graduated from Bethel High School in Hampton. She then attended Virginia Commonwealth University, majoring in Nursing, and joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), where she earned a 2-year nursing scholarship and transferred to the Medical College of Virginia, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Science and Nursing.
Traci’s first duty station assignment was at Ft. Polk in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, where she was a full-time nurse in the medical surgery unit at Bayne Jones Army Community Hospital. She says, “The best part of being there was the work. It was often very emotionally traumatic, so I had to learn how to compartmentalize my feelings because I had to do my job compassionately, yet professionally. My time there afforded me lifelong lessons, which I am extremely grateful for.”
Traci then went to the University of Maryland in Baltimore, where she earned her Master’s Degree in Trauma and Critical Care. She was then assigned to the 21st Combat Support Hospital in Ft. Hood, Texas, and later accepted a non-traditional assignment working for the Army Nurse Corps Chief where she got to see, firsthand, how the larger Army operates.
Traci was then promoted as the Head Nurse of the Emergency Room at William Beaumont Army Medical Center where she was stationed at Ft. Bliss. She then relocated to Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, where she went to Army school and completed the Command and General Staff college courses and then transferred to the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in Ft. Detrick, Maryland, working as the Officer-In-Charge (OIC) in the Containment Care Suite and the Air Medical Isolation team. It was there that she met her future husband, Darryl, who was working at the Pentagon after having deployed to Iraq and Kuwait. They got married in 2001 and had a daughter, Madison.
Traci then accepted a position at Brooke Army Medical Center at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, where she was the Supervisor of the Medical Surgery Unit. She says, “This was a very rewarding experience for me. I believe in ‘paying-it-forward,’ so this allowed me to mentor Junior Members, even while I had over 300 Lieutenant’s working for me. I was the one writing and evaluating their career goals, so I had come full-circle.”
Traci and her family then moved to Washington, D.C., where she was stationed at Ft. Belvoir and was the Assistant Chief Nurse at DeWitt Army Hospital while working at the Pentagon Office of the Assistant Secretary for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. With this skill set, Traci relocated to Ft. Knox, Kentucky to the Human Resources Command and was the Medical Health Services Division Chief. She then relocated to Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, and was the Commander at Moncrief Army Hospital before transferring back to Brooke Air Force Base to become the Commander at Brooke Army Medical Center. “I really loved this assignment, and it was the last one. I was fortunate to have family in Jacksonville, Florida, to help out when I needed it, so we decided to move there after my Military Service.”
It was there that Traci decided to get into Real Estate. “You’re still being of service in real estate.” She says, “You change people’s lives and make an impact on them. They need someone they can trust, care and guide them, which is one of the reasons I am perfect for this job!”
Traci is involved with “Pay-It-Forward, Inc.” founded by Lauren Taylor. https://payitforwardtoday.com/ She says, “It’s a perfect fit for me, as ‘paying it forward’ has always been my philosophy. Sadly, there are a lot of people and companies who prey on Military members. We’ve seen rental scams, mortgage scams, you name it, which is why it is so important that our Veterans, Active-Duty, Retired or disabled Military members seek out a realtor that they know they can trust. That’s one of the reasons why I got my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification. I want the Military Community to know that they are in good hands with me when they want to buy or sell a home.”
The communities that Traci covers are Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Silverleaf, Crosswater, Anthem Ridge at Crosswater, Bracon Lake, Etown, Bartram Springs, Orange Park, St. Augustine, and Lakeside.
For more information about “Military Friendly Agent” Traci Crawford, please visit these important websites:
https://newlifetimememories.com/
https://www.zillow.com/profile/Traci%20Crawford
http://www.realmlshomesforsale.com/AgentSearch/TRACICRAWFORD-22312260
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jab1oWfSO8Q
Media Contact:
Traci Crawford
Engel & Völkers
(904)572-8063
traci.crawford@engelvoelkers.com
Traci Crawford
Engel & Völkers
+1 904-572-8063
email us here