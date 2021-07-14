ImpactQA Appoints Anand Iyer as Chief Growth Officer
Leading Software Testing & Quality Engineering Company Announces Its New CGONYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpactQA, a leading independent software testing company announced the appointment of Anand Iyer as their Chief Growth Officer. In this new role, Anand will focus on the growth, innovation, strategy, and structure of ImpactQA.
Anand with over 20 years of professional experience as a growth leader comes with a proven track record of building digital transformation business across different industries. Prior to joining ImpactQA, Anand has worked with Infosys, Tata, and L&T Group of companies and led strategic relationships with Fortune 100 clients in various capacities including Program Management, Consulting, and Sales.
Announcing Anand’s appointment, JP Bhatt, CEO at ImpactQA, said, “These are exciting times for ImpactQA and since the beginning of 2021, our new path forward has been guided by our Strategic Goals, Guiding Principles and our Purpose, Mission, Vision. We’re happy to welcome Anand into our team. Anand’s rich experience will be immensely helpful to lead ImpactQA through the next level of company’s growth in North America and Europe.”
"I am pleased and excited to take on this new role and effect meaningful change and usher ImpactQA into a period of accelerated growth and innovation. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and business associates towards creating value as ImpactQA powers ahead in its journey of digital transformation," said Anand Iyer.
About ImpactQA
ImpactQA is a New Age Global QA and Software Testing firm offering QA solutions to leading brands and Fortune 500 companies and leading brands including Starbucks, Yum Brands, TEREX, Panasonic, Wolters Kluwer, PowerSchool, Yes Bank and DTDC. From helping the enterprises reduce QA cost, accelerating digital automation, and transforming operational efficiency, the company is widely recognized as the trusted software testing company globally.
