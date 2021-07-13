ecadema - The Inception Story
ecadema - it’s time, emerging as an interactive learning community platform for global professionals, business leaders, trainers, and trainees
ecadema - it’s time”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATE, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ecadema - it’s time, emerging as an interactive learning community platform for global professionals, business leaders, trainers, and trainees. Here one professional can interact with other professionals to inculcate required skills and knowledge for various industries as per needs, ecadema started catching the ignite of education technology across the middle east and the world, to target and engage the global community with their flexible languages. Through ecadema, professionals, business leaders, scholars, and certified professionals are guiding people, trainees, students, college graduates, and postgraduates through online interactive sessions and training, shaping better careers and helping in becoming business leaders in the future.
Here on ecadema, trainers train their trainees to sharpen their skills along with years of relevant industry experience through the interactive live session. ecadema prefers to endorse professionals who have at least 3 years of relevant industry experience to lead businesses across the globe. That makes the ecadema live session and workshops interactive and unique. At ecadema, people are being connected and learning with global business leaders, managers, directors, founders, and professionals through their live interactive and paid group, workshop, and courses sessions.
ecadema is emerging as the world largest certified professionals trainers and trainees platform interactive online learning with its great vision “it’s time - learn & earn ”
The inception Story of ecadema - it’s time.
There is a famous proverb “Necessity is the mother of all innovation” ecadema inception was inspired by their founder & co-founder necessity.
The motivation behind the inception of ecadema all began when the Co-Founders, Amin Chaar and Yumna Nashashibi, realized that online learners and professionals are still struggling to find the relevant online courses and workshops to learn with certified professionals or business leaders. Even though social networking websites have drastically transformed the way people communicate and connect, this effect has not made its impact on professional and personal development.
Amin and Yumna were considering doing the Anti Money Laundering Certification back in 2019. They needed guidance from an AML certified professional. It was hard for both of them to fit in a course within their schedules considering their work, family, and social commitments. All they needed was a few sessions with an AML certified professional (preferably an Arabic speaker) to get them started and to clear inquiries through the way as they prepare for the exam. They tried hard to get a perfect and professional trainer.
With the absence of websites like ecadema, they ended up looking for AML holders on LinkedIn messaging them not knowing whether they would want to help or not. They were specifically looking for an Arabic-speaking AML holder attempting to arrange a zoom call with them. They realized that the whole process was hectic. They went to dig for their online learning options, and they mainly found recorded AML classes. They both shared the vision that things should be much easier, and they diverted their attention to designing a solution to this dilemma. That is when the wheels of ecadema started to roll and ecadema came into picture.
Now, ecadema invites you to Join and learn with leaders and certified professionals
Today, there is ecadema, where an individual or corporate can fill their learning needs with ease and simplicity. Whether they are preparing for exams, need consultation, guidance, or looking to attend online courses and workshops in various fields without sacrificing interaction it is all here now on ecadema! It is time that the online learning experience becomes as simple as this.
