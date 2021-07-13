The immunocytokines market is estimated to be worth around USD 5.4 billion by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Immunocytokines Market Immunocytokines Market, 2020-2030 Immunocytokines Market, 2020-2030 - Roots Analysis Roots Analysis logo

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “Immunocytokines Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advances in molecular biology and tumor immunology have enabled the development of therapeutic fusion proteins, having the ability to activate immunologically cold microenvironments without the safety concerns associated with cytokine therapies

These engineered pharmacologically-active molecules have, so far, demonstrated better efficacy and reduced toxicity compared to conventional cytokine-based therapies. As a result, immunocytokines are now being investigated for the treatment of a wide array of target indications, including cancers, autoimmune disorders, and certain chronic inflammatory diseases.

Key Market Insights

Over 75 immunocytokines are presently under development

Of these, 68% are designed for administration through intravenous route, while 14% are designed for intratumoral administration. Majority (50%) of the immunocytokine development programs use interleukins as the cytokine part.

More than 85% of the firms developing immunocytokines are small and mid-sized initiatives

This is followed by very large and large players, which capture nearly 15% of the overall share; examples include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) EMD Serono, Merck KGaA, and Roche.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at a CAGR of 63%, between 2016 and 2020

Majority of the deals inked in the given time period were licensing agreements (29%), followed by mergers and acquisitions (22%).

Over 90 registered clinical trials (till November 2020) involved the evaluation of immunocytokines

Of these, 55 trials were sponsored by industry players, focused on the evaluation of immunocytokines for the treatment of various types of cancer.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 40%, during the period 2024-2030

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by encouraging clinical trial results and the need to reduce healthcare costs associated with cancer. North America (primarily the US) and Europe are expected to capture about 89% of the market share by 2030, in terms of the sales-based revenues.

Key Questions Answered

 Who are the key players engaged in the development of immunocytokines?

 Which cancer indications can be treated with immunocytokines?

 What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

 What are the investment trends in this industry?

 Which are the most active clinical trial centers?

 Who are the key opinion leaders that can help you drive your development efforts?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



The USD 5.4 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the immunocytokines market has been analyzed across the following segments:

 Target Disease Indications

 Cervical Cancer

 Cholangiocarcinoma

 Esophageal Cancer

 Gallbladder Cancer

 Head and Neck Cancer

 Melanoma

 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

 Rheumatoid Arthritis

 Soft Tissue Sarcoma

 Routes of Administration

 Intravenous

 Intratumoral

 Subcutaneous

 Key geographical regions

 North America (US and Canada)

 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia)

 Latin America (Brazil and Argentina)

 Middle East and North Africa (Israel and Egypt)

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom immunocytokines will be a multi-billion-dollar market in the future, primarily driven by positive clinical trial outcomes. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

 Stephen Gillies (President and Chief Executive Officer, Provenance Biopharmaceuticals)

 Patrik Kehler (Senior Director Scientific and Business Development, Glycotope)

The report covers detailed profiles of key players (listed below), featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a description of its product(s), highlighting type of therapy and current development status. Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, and an informed opinion on the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseen future.

 Philogen

 Merck KGaA

 ImmunGene

 Kanaph Therapeutics

 Genopharm

