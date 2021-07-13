Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fibank Voted Again a Favorite Brand of Bulgarians

Fibank Head Office

Fibank Head Office

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For yet another year, Fibank (First Investment Bank) came first in the Financial Institutions category of Favorite Brands of Bulgaria, the only consumer ranking in the country. The award was given to Mr. Nikola Bakalov, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the bank.

More than 45,000 users took part in the thirteenth edition of Favorite Brands of Bulgaria. They voted in 3 rounds, with the three leading brands competing in the finals. For a third year in a row, Fibank was the undisputed leader in the Financial Institutions category and won convincingly over its competitors.

The Favorite Brands of Bulgaria competition does not use a jury for the nominations or ranking, but only the votes of users. The results indicate consumer preferences for certain brands in various industries. Fibank received the favorite brand award also in 2019 and 2020, and in 2018 it won first place in the Banks category.

