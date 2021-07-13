BIOFUEL BOOSTS OHIO'S FUTURE

Global Biodiesel Trading - International Import and Export of Biofuels and Feedstocks Clean Air Biodiesel - Ohio's Newest Biodiesel Production Plant - 31 Merritt Street Columbus, Ohio Headquarters of the Clean Air Biodiesel Group and Global Biodiesel Trading - 31 Merritt Street Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The State of Ohio is getting a boost from Biodiesel, with two new companies ramping up production, as well as the import and export of these new, green biofuels.Clean Air Biodiesel is the name of the company planning a new plant in Columbus to produce biodiesel from virgin and reclaimed oils. Global Biodiesel Trading, a related but separate company, will specialize in import and export of both feedstock and biofuels.Production of this green, renewable diesel will bring new jobs to the area, as well as contributing to Ohio’s cleaner, greener future. Facilities will be scaled to produce more than 10 million gallons annually of renewable biodiesel, while creating more than 50 new jobs.These two businesses will reside in more than 20,000 square feet located at 31 Merritt Street. The Columbus production plant, administration office, and warehouse location was chosen for its proximity to Ohio’s railways and interstate highways.Global Biodiesel Trading www.globalbiodieseltrading.com will specialize in commodity supply, trading and logistics, while Clean Air Biodiesel www.clean-air-biodiesel.com will focus of creation of ATSM certified biodiesel for all forms of transportation, using an organic chemistry process, known as Transesterification.“Global Biodiesel Trading expands the commitment from our family of companies to reduce carbon emissions and expand the use of alternative fuels” said Bruce Burke, Director of Marketing for the companies.Clean Air Biodiesel plans to commence operations in the fall of 2021. Biodiesel is a renewable, biodegradable fuel manufactured from virgin vegetable oils, animal fats or recycled restaurant oils. Biodiesel meets both the biomass-based diesel and overall advanced biofuel requirement of the federal government’s Renewable Fuel Standard.“We’re actively seeking out and engaging with feedstock suppliers and other vendors, as well as planning an oil reclamation project for restaurants and other companies with waste vegetable oil in the greater Columbus area,” reports Burke, “our production process makes renewable diesel chemically identical to petroleum diesel with significant improvements in environmental performance due to its drop in carbon emissions.”“When considering the environmental benefits and performance enhancements of renewable diesel,” he continued. “The creation of these two new organizations is a long-term win, for not only the companies involved, but also for Ohio consumers and our environment.Demand for this greener fuel product in North America is expected to increase from 1 Billion gallons to 2.4 Billion gallons annually by 2025.”

