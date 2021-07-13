Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma Featured as 2021 Top 10 Most Admired Business Leaders
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California, has been given the distinction of being named as one of the 10 Most Admired Business Leaders of 2021 by Exeleon Magazine.
In a 4-page spread, Exeleon tells the story of how Kusuma went from cold calling and knocking on doors as a solo agent to eventually being inspired to create Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, now one of North America’s fastest growing real estate brokerages. Kusuma was compelled to create YHSGR in response to his realization that the old way of doing business would not work.
Instead, Kusuma set out to defy the conventional odds of the real estate industry. He “uprooted traditional practices” and “revolutionized the way real estate procedures were handled that not only benefitted the customers, but also the company’s salespeople,” read the magazine.
Kusuma broke from the traditional model of the struggling individual agent who does everything and instead put together a big team where everyone has a specific role in which they had 100% focus to perform that function. With this approach, Kusuma’s salespeople could focus on selling while others in dedicated roles took care of the paperwork and administrative functions.
After testing his new model, Kusuma concluded from his high sales numbers that the team dynamic was the only way to stay competitive and solo agents were at risk of becoming obsolete.
As he grew Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, his differentiation came through in how he allowed team members to grow and train as a team and the way that he encouraged the agent to take a business owner approach to the team.
The article goes on to outline Kusuma’s lengthy experience which includes pre-foreclosure sales, short sales, divorce sales as well as trust and probate transactions and a long list of industry awards and recognitions such as being named the number 1 real estate sales team leader in California.
Commenting on being featured as one of the 10 Most Admired Business Leaders of 2021, Kusuma said, “I want to publicly thank my mentor and coach Craig Proctor. He, to this day, inspires me to give more of myself and help others achieve their heart's desire. Your Home Sold Guaranteed, or We’ll Buy it* was introduced, taught and licensed to me by Craig ten years ago and WOW what a game changer SYSTEM for anyone wanting to sell a house. Being able to promise a homeowner and deliver on the very thing they most want is overly satisfying. I dedicate this historical real estate company to him and his system. The agents that make Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty the best place to work, buy and sell real estate are proud members of the Craig Proctor System; the world’s best SYSTEM for helping buyers and sellers buy or sell the place they call home!”
To read the Exeleon Magazine feature in its entirety, please click here.
To learn more about Kusuma’s company and the programs YHSGR has designed for clients and agents, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn