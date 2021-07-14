E Source names Ted Schultz as CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- E Source is thrilled to announce that Ted Schultz has been appointed CEO, effective August 1, 2021. Previously the president of E Source Data Science, Schultz will succeed Wayne Greenberg, who is retiring. Greenberg led E Source’s expansion into new markets and broadened the company’s capabilities to accelerate its mission of building a sustainable future in partnership with utilities and cities. He will remain with E Source as vice chairman of the board.
“It’s a rewarding experience to depart from a company and still see the mission progress without disruption,” says Greenberg. “I’m thrilled to be leaving E Source in Ted’s experienced and capable hands. He, along with the rest of the leadership team, has an incredible vision for our very bright future. E Source has built a 35-year relationship with the North American utility industry, and Ted will help take us to the next level in supporting our utility partners.”
Schultz has more than 35 years’ experience in the utility sector. He’s served in various utility leadership capacities with a strong record of delivering value through the pragmatic application of innovative technologies. Sorting through the hype of big data and artificial intelligence, he’s helped numerous utilities accelerate speed to value with data-driven decisions.
“It’s an honor to lead a company that’s making a real difference by helping utilities and cities redefine what it means to be customer-centric and use data to accelerate growth, innovation, efficiency, and decarbonization,” says Schultz. “I’m excited to bring E Source’s unique capabilities together and help accelerate positive, sustainable industry change in partnership with our utility and city clients.”
Schultz spent just over four years as CEO of TROVE Predictive Data Science, where he guided the start-up to market viability, profitability, and acquisition by E Source in February 2020. Through the acquisition he became president of Data Science at E Source. Prior to TROVE, he led utility solutions at Ecova, an energy and sustainability management company. He delivered strong growth in support of a successful exit with the sale to ENGIE.
Schultz also spent 13 years at Duke Energy as vice president of marketing. He successfully launched Duke Energy’s regulated energy services business, earned top rankings in customer satisfaction, and pioneered an innovative regulatory business model that turned energy efficiency into a profitable investment.
Schultz started his career at NYSEG in Binghamton, New York. He’s held several advisory board positions at the national level, including for the Edison Foundation: EEI Retail Services and Institute for Electric Innovation; National Action Plan for Energy Efficiency; Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) Energy Services; and J.D. Power Smart Grid Services. Schultz currently serves on the Marketing Executives’ Conference.
About E Source
E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise help clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.
Jessica Kerr
“It’s a rewarding experience to depart from a company and still see the mission progress without disruption,” says Greenberg. “I’m thrilled to be leaving E Source in Ted’s experienced and capable hands. He, along with the rest of the leadership team, has an incredible vision for our very bright future. E Source has built a 35-year relationship with the North American utility industry, and Ted will help take us to the next level in supporting our utility partners.”
Schultz has more than 35 years’ experience in the utility sector. He’s served in various utility leadership capacities with a strong record of delivering value through the pragmatic application of innovative technologies. Sorting through the hype of big data and artificial intelligence, he’s helped numerous utilities accelerate speed to value with data-driven decisions.
“It’s an honor to lead a company that’s making a real difference by helping utilities and cities redefine what it means to be customer-centric and use data to accelerate growth, innovation, efficiency, and decarbonization,” says Schultz. “I’m excited to bring E Source’s unique capabilities together and help accelerate positive, sustainable industry change in partnership with our utility and city clients.”
Schultz spent just over four years as CEO of TROVE Predictive Data Science, where he guided the start-up to market viability, profitability, and acquisition by E Source in February 2020. Through the acquisition he became president of Data Science at E Source. Prior to TROVE, he led utility solutions at Ecova, an energy and sustainability management company. He delivered strong growth in support of a successful exit with the sale to ENGIE.
Schultz also spent 13 years at Duke Energy as vice president of marketing. He successfully launched Duke Energy’s regulated energy services business, earned top rankings in customer satisfaction, and pioneered an innovative regulatory business model that turned energy efficiency into a profitable investment.
Schultz started his career at NYSEG in Binghamton, New York. He’s held several advisory board positions at the national level, including for the Edison Foundation: EEI Retail Services and Institute for Electric Innovation; National Action Plan for Energy Efficiency; Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) Energy Services; and J.D. Power Smart Grid Services. Schultz currently serves on the Marketing Executives’ Conference.
About E Source
E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise help clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.
Jessica Kerr
E Source
+1 800-376-8723
email us here