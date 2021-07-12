Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Game and Fish Law Enforcement Report available

The report details the key statistics, operations and accomplishments of Game and Fish law enforcement activities. 

7/12/2021 8:03:27 PM

Cheyenne - Wyoming game wardens patrolled 636,730 miles in 2020, according to the annual Wyoming Game and Fish Department Law Enforcement Report. The report, released this summer, details the key statistics, operations and accomplishments of game wardens, wildlife investigators and other employees who contribute to law enforcement activities. 

The report notes in 2020 the public submitted 314 tips through the Stop Poaching hotline, text tip line and the Game and Fish website. Game wardens followed up on these tips, and in numerous instances, they were able to confirm wildlife violations and identify possible suspects. Investigations due to the Stop Poaching program led to 23 citations and 13 warnings issued to violators. Defendants charged as a result of tips paid $4,750 in fines and restitution.

“Many of  the successful cases documented in this report would not be possible without help from the public,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “We’re grateful for our engaged public who go the extra mile to help us solve these cases.”

In all, there were 4,106 law enforcement actions statewide in 2020. Top violations included hunting without a license, trespassing and violating rules on Game and Fish lands and failing to stop at a watercraft checkstation for aquatic invasive species. The full report is available on the Game and Fish law enforcement website.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

2020 Game and Fish Law Enforcement Report available

