Temporary Road Closures and Delays on Wildlife Loop Road in Custer State Park

July 12, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Department today announced that beginning July 12 and ending in late September, road workers will be resurfacing all 18 miles of the Wildlife Loop Road.

During early phases of the project, flaggers will be stationed at defined locations along the road and visitors may experience delays and one-way traffic while traveling. The Wildlife Loop Road will be closed in sections, with approximately nine miles open at a time. Closures are anticipated to take place after August 15.

Construction will cease during the annual Sturgis Rally (August 6-15) and the week of the Buffalo Roundup (September 20-27) with all 18 miles of the road opening back up to traffic during these timeframes. Wildlife such as bison, burros, antelope and more will still be visible to guests during these road closures.

All interior gravels along the Wildlife Loop Road will still be accessible during the entirety of the project, as well as the Wildlife Station Visitor Center.

“The park is dedicated to providing the utmost outdoor experience to visitors when they are here,” concluded Scott Simpson, director of the Division of Parks and Recreation. “This construction project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the road to increase service life and avoid major rehabilitation needs on the roads in the park. Keeping guests and roadside workers safe during this time while still providing a quality park experience are our top priorities. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time.”