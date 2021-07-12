A Statement from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Regarding Pipeline Foods, LLC’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) issued the following statement today regarding Pipeline Foods, LLC’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The MDA currently has an open investigation into the license held by Pipeline Foods, LLC and, therefore, is limited to the information that can be shared at this time. However, the MDA will host a meeting for impacted producers in the near future. Producers that have questions regarding the situation can contact the MDA’s Grain Licensing Program at 651-201-6011 or grain@state.mn.us .

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is sending out this notice regarding the Pipeline Foods, LLC’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Thursday, July 8, 2021, to make producers aware that if they delivered grain to Pipeline Foods, LLC in the last 10 days, whether on contract or not, they may be able to secure their interest in the delivered grain through the legal process under Minnesota Statutes 336.2-702 . Furthermore, they may have certain rights for any future delivery of grain they might make. The producers' ability to enforce such rights may depend on their individual circumstances, and issues relating to Pipeline Food's existing credit arrangements. The department encourages producers to seek legal help immediately as many of these issues are time sensitive.