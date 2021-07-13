5 Tips by Mobile Edge for Selecting a Protective Case for Your Laptop and Tech Gear
After a long year indoors and under wraps, most are looking for a fresh start this summer, and they’re going to want to take their laptops, gaming consoles, and other electronic gear with them.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 2/3 of Americans say they plan to travel this summer, and the recently-concluded Fourth of July Weekend saw more than 130 million adults on the go over the holiday weekend, a far cry from pandemic travel lows experienced in 2020. As travel rebounds, busy business travelers and vacationers are looking to Anaheim-based Mobile Edge, a leading manufacturer of distinctive and protective laptop cases, laptop and gaming backpacks, and messenger bags to help them organize, protect, and take their valuable portable electronics with them.
“Consumers want to get out of the house and resume their traveling ways,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “After a long year indoors and under wraps, most are looking for a fresh start this summer, and they’re going to want to take their laptops, gaming consoles, tablets, and other electronic gear with them to keep connected to friends, family, the office, and more.”
With an industry-leading selection of fashionable, protective laptop bags, laptop cases, and console-ready backpacks, plus a wide assortment of accessories and mobile power solutions, Mobile Edge is certain to have just what any summer traveler wants and needs.
Here are our top five criteria for selecting a case that’s right for you:
TIP #1: SIZE MATTERS—Electronic devices come in all shapes and sizes, and most of us have more than one. You need a backpack or case that’s big enough to fit your devices plus accessories, school or business files, and personal items. Mobile Edge cases and backpacks come in a wide range of shapes and sizes, many with dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. You can go big with our roomy and rugged Core Gaming Backpack or carry your essential gear in style with the Mobile Edge Graphite Corporate Briefcase.
TIP #2: STYLE & COMFORT—Do you prefer to carry your gear by hand, slung over one shoulder, or as a backpack? Are you looking for a backpack-style bag, a tote, or something akin to a briefcase for men or women? Mobile Edge cases feature comfort options such as padded, shock-absorbing shoulder strap systems and ergonomic handles.
TIP #3: MATERIALS—How important are weather resistance and durability? Will you be using the case daily, weekly, monthly, indoors, or outdoors (or both)? Is a small carbon footprint important? All Mobile Edge cases and backpacks are made using only high-grade materials, such as ballistic Nylon, steel fittings, self-healing zippers, and, for our Eco-Friendly collection, 100% Cotton or DuPont Sorona.
TIP #4. FEATURES
Do you need dedicated storage for more than just your laptop, gaming console, tablet, or smartphone? What about accessories or even a mouse or wireless keyboard? Mobile Edge laptop cases and backpacks provide numerous storage options plus additional space for files and folders, mobile power banks, and personal items, such as snacks, water bottles, and even a change of clothes.
TIP #5. FASHION
Rest assured, with any Mobile Edge bag, fashionistas will give you a big thumbs up. Mobile Edge proudly offers the industry's widest assortment of styles, ranging from the edgy, contemporary designs of our special Graphite Case Collection, to the earthy styles of our Eco-Friendly collection, to our award-winning, gaming-console ready Core Gaming Backpacks, and everything in-between.
All Mobile Edge laptop bags, laptop cases, briefcases, backpacks, and gaming backpacks come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
