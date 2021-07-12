Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Board of Optometry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Katie Spear and David Rouse to the Board of Optometry.

Katie Spear

Spear, of Pensacola, is a licensed optometrist and owner of The Visual Performance Center. She is a member of the Florida Optometric Association, American Optometric Association and is a past Co-Editor of Women in Optometry. Spear earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Auburn University, master’s degree in public health and doctorate of optometry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and her juris doctor from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

David Rouse

Rouse, of Cooper City, is a licensed optometrist and owner of Rouse Family Eye Care. He is a Past President of the Florida Optometric Association, was named the 2015 Florida Optometrist of the Year and serves as the Florida representative on the Southern Council of Optometrists. Rouse earned his bachelor’s degree in visual science and doctorate of optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###