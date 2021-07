Utah hits 70% vaccination goal

SALT LAKE CITY (July 6, 2021) — Big news: We’ve hit the 70% vaccination goal for Utahns 18+! As of July 4, the Utah Department of Health showed 65.2% Utahns 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose. But this doesn’t count doses administered by the VA, Department of Defense, those in corrections facilities, or […]