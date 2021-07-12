Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lonseal Announces the Release of a New Corporate Video

Lonseal Flooring

Lonseal Office in Carson, CA

Lonstage UV - Shiny Red

We are excited to announce the release of our new Corporate Video detailing the various divisions and myriad of talents exhibited at Lonseal”
— Lace Greene-Cordts, Marketing Manager
CARSON, CA, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonseal Flooring is excited to announce the release of their new corporate video introducing the people behind the scenes.

This short video showcases Lonseal’s ability to identify the strengths of each division and integrate them together to form the highest quality of service to the customer.


About Lonseal:
Celebrating over 49 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® is known as the “Little Giant” in the resilient sheet vinyl flooring industry. Lonseal offers a unique selection of resilient exterior and interior sheet vinyl flooring in embossed and smooth surfaces. They provide designs that best fit commercial spaces ranging from industrial to healthcare. Lonseal services a range of commercial applications including healthcare, educational, fitness, corporate, exhibits, entertainment stage studios, as well as transportation industries such as EMS, aviation, and marine. Lonseal’s products are specified through architects and designers nationwide. For more information, visit LONSEAL.COM or call 310.830.7111.

Lace Greene-Cordts
Lonseal, Inc.
+1 310-830-7111
email us here

Lonseal Corporate Video

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


