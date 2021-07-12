Top bus drivers named in Small Bus Roadeo competition

Contact:

Agency:

Carrie Thompson, Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority, 231-942-7801Transportation

Fast facts: - Fifteen Michigan public transit systems competed in the 44th Annual Small Bus Roadeo. - First-place individual honors went to Roberta Harbaugh, Gladwin City/County Transit. - First-place team honors went to Gladwin City/County Transit.

July 12, 2021 -- Fifteen public transit systems from around the state competed in the 44th Annual Small Bus Roadeo that was held at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth on June 25. Drivers competed in individual and team competitions designed to reinforce safe driving habits and professionalism behind the wheel while ensuring passenger safety.

First-place honors in the individual competition went to Roberta Harbaugh of Gladwin City/County Transit. Harold Smith of Gladwin City/County Transit won second place, third place went to Deanna Hughes of Gladwin City/County Transit, fourth place went to Wayne Kinney of Huron Transit Corp., fifth place went to Timm Forth of Huron Transit Corp., and sixth place went to Douglas Ross of Huron Transit Corp. The title of "Rookie of the Year" went to Shelly Harmon of Yates Dial-A-Ride.

Gladwin City/County Transit won first-place in the team competition, with drivers Roberta Harbaugh, Deanna Hughes, and Harold Smith. Huron Transit Corp. won second place, with drivers Timm Forth, Wayne Kinney, and Douglas Ross. County Connection of Midland took third place, with drivers Rodney Burch, Greg Lietz, and Susan Stevens.

The Q'Straint wheelchair securement winner with the best time went to Harold Smith of Gladwin City/County Transit.

Drivers competed for points based on a written test, driving skills on an obstacle course, a test on passenger assistance, and a pre-trip vehicle inspection. The top three winners will represent Michigan by competing in the National Bus Roadeo held at the Community Transportation Association of America's (CTAA) 2022 expo in Louisville, Kentucky.

Top winners received cash prizes and trophies donated by the Michigan Association of Transportation Systems (MASSTrans) and the Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA). The expenses for the trip to compete in the National Bus Roadeo are provided through federal training funds.

Sponsors of the event include MASSTrans, MPTA, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), and commercial vendors.