Reaffirming Parental Rights

The "Parents' Bill of Rights" (House Bill 240), signed by Governor DeSantis, gives parents access to school incident reports regarding emergency situations involving their child.

Involuntary mental health examinations involving children more than doubled, from 14,997 in 2001 to 37,882 in 2019. Many of them without parental knowledge or consent. The "School Safety" bill, now passed into law, seeks to change that.