MERIDIAN BEAM GATE PLAYS A ROLE IN CAPTURE OF ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE SUSPECT

Jeep stopped safely by beam gate

VEHICLE RAMS GATE IN UNSUCCESSFUL ESCAPE BID

SANTA MONICA, CA, US, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A man now charged with attempted homicide was arrested after the stolen car he was driving was captured and stopped by an Archer Beam Gate at the entrance to the Santa Monica Pier during the July 4th weekend. The gate was manufactured and operated by Meridian Rapid Defense Group.

Moments before the vehicle became ensnared in the gate’s net, which was designed for this very situation, the accused had carjacked the vehicle after assaulting the driver and then getting in the car and running over him.

“We had Meridian install the beam gate at the entrance to the pier to ensure the safety of the thousands of people visiting during the holiday period,” said Lt. Rudy Flores from Santa Monica Police. “The gate did exactly what it was supposed to do and once the accused rammed into the gate it stopped the car from going any further and immediately ended his attempt to drive off.”

The Archer Beam Gate is proving popular because of its ease of use and the speed with which it can be erected and made operational. The gate’s heavy-duty net is designed to capture a vehicle without injuring those inside.

Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group said, “Once again the Archer Beam Gate has shown its stopping power. In this case the gate was protecting the famous Santa Monica Pier, a very busy area used by both pedestrians and vehicles. The damaged gate was replaced within hours and for the rest of the weekend it effectively separated the crowds from any more possible vehicle intrusions.”

Santa Monica Police charged the 30-year-old man from Texas with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking. The driver was treated for significant injuries.

The Archer Beam Gate is often used in crowded places where cars and people are moving close together. Most recently it has become a common sight on the streets of Ventura, CA and on Miami Beach’s famous Ocean Drive.

For more information about the Meridian Archer Beam Gate or the Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers visit www.meridian-barrier.com

The Archer Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer