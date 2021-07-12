Paving Project to Begin this Week on Shakespeare Road in Milton Borough

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane closures will begin this week on Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) in Milton Borough, Northumberland County, for a mill and repaving project.

On Tuesday, July 13, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin work on Shakespeare Road between Mahoning Street and Woodside Drive in Milton. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

HRI, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $272,727 mill and repaving project. Work includes new ADA curb ramps at the corner of Shakespeare Road and Mahoning Street, new inlets and inlet repairs, base repairs, milling and new bituminous overlay.

Work is expected to be completed on August 6, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

