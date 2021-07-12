Boynton Beach City Commissioner Ty Penserga Announces Run for Mayor of Boynton Beach
Penserga highlights experience, leadership and endorsements in campaign announcementBOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Commissioner Ty Penserga has filed paperwork and formally announced his candidacy for Mayor of Boynton Beach. Following his filing, a crowd of supporters gathered outside City Hall as he announced his candidacy for Mayor of Boynton Beach.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Boynton Beach. I believe that my experience serving on the City Commission and working directly with residents and our communities is the kind of on-the-ground leadership we need to move our city forward,” said Commissioner Ty Penserga, candidate for Mayor.
In addition to his announcement, Commissioner Penserga rolled out a number of early endorsements including The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, The Boynton Beach Firefighters and Paramedics, Local 1891, Boynton Beach City Commissioner and CTA President Justin Katz, State Representative and former Boynton Beach City Commissioner Joe Casello and dozens of local residents, business owners and community leaders.
“As Mayor, my priorities will include enhancing public safety through technology, promoting workforce housing, creating high-paying jobs, reducing taxes, creating a vibrant and exciting downtown, revitalizing the Boynton Beach Mall, and ensuring all parts of our city benefit from our shared success.” – Commissioner Ty Penserga, candidate for Mayor
Watch the full announcement here: https://www.facebook.com/penserga.ty/videos/856448235301362
Ty currently serves on the Boynton Beach City Commission, representing District 4. He is also a High School Biology and Chemistry teacher.
Commissioner Ty Penserga concurrently serves as a board member of Boynton’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Quantum Park’s Overlay Dependent District (QPODD), and the South County Regional Wastewater Treatment and Disposal (SCRWTD) boards. He also serves as the representative to Palm Beach County’s League of Cities and the Intergovernmental Coordination Forum.
Ty moved to Palm Beach County as a young child and attended local public schools. After graduating high school, Ty went to Temple University in Philadelphia, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Biology. His parents instilled in him from an early age the importance of serving others in your community. While in college, Ty served as Senator representing the College of Science to Temple’s Student Government. He received the prestigious Diamond Award for his leadership, community service, and creating a mentoring pipeline to uplift underprivileged teens.
After graduating college, Ty returned to Palm Beach County to work as a high school teacher, where he shares his passion for chemistry and biology with hundreds of students. While teaching full-time, Ty attended Florida Atlantic University, where he earned his Master’s degree in Integrative Biology. As a scientist, Ty published his first research paper at the age of 17 and his most recent paper in 2019 in the prestigious international journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. His research focuses on advanced imaging techniques to uncover the underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease.
Ty Penserga
Ty Penserga for Mayor of Boynton Beach
