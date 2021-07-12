A.T. CROSS HELPS CUSTOMERS CHOOSE THE RIGHT INK REFILLS WITH NEW INNOVATIVE CROSS REFILL FINDER TOOL.
THE LEGACY PEN COMPANY DESIGNED THE ONLINE REFILL FINDER IN RESPONSE TO CUSTOMERS’ REQUESTSPROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all been there – taking notes or writing in a journal, only to run out of ink. Now what? The experts at A.T. Cross have the answer. “We like to say that Cross keeps writers writing,” explains Victoria Vilbrandt, Global VP of Marketing & eCommerce. The company has just unveiled the Cross Refill Finder on cross.com to help customers choose the right refills for their favorite pens. “The team at Cross is excited to provide an easy way to find the perfect ink refill for all Cross ballpoints, rollerballs, fountain pens and our unique multifunction pens.”
THE USER-FRIENDLY SOLUTION
With hundreds of fine writing instruments in the Cross assortment around the globe, the Customer Care Team receives many questions about ink replacement. Notes Jason Reis, Director of eCommerce, “We realized that we could do more to educate the Cross customer about our refills and create a more interactive experience on our site.” So the Development Team devised an ink search tool that helps customers identify their specific Cross Pen technology and then leads them to the appropriate refills. It’s a user-friendly solution that simplifies the process and offers an at-a-glance view of all the different refill types and colors available. Find your perfect ink refills now with the Cross Refill Finder located on our homepage.
A CUSTOMIZED EXPERIENCE
As a legacy brand recognized worldwide for its innovative designs, Cross offers an array of writing instruments beyond the iconic ballpoint, rollerball and fountain pen styles. From multifunction pens to writing instruments with interchangeable refills, the Cross Collections are unique. Cross Rollerball Pens, for example, are cleverly designed so that writers can convert them to a ballpoint or a felt-tip pen just by changing the refill. And every Cross refill is specially engineered not only for a smooth, reliable ink flow but to cater to the user’s particular writing preference, like a fine or medium line width. The Cross Refill Collection includes ballpoint and rollerball refills, plus bottled ink, cartridges and converters for fountain pens. All the extras are also included, like felt-tips, pencil leads, erasers and stylus attachments for use on mobile devices. And to keep writers well-stocked, Cross now offers handy Ink Refill Multipacks in a space-saving container perfectly sized for portability. Shop Cross Refills here https://www.cross.com/cr_en_us/refills
NEW HOW-TO VIDEOS
Cross has also unveiled a video series filled with tips for the everyday pen enthusiast. An expert from the Cross Team demonstrates how to replace a ballpoint, rollerball and fountain pen refill and offers advice on choosing the perfect pen for one’s individual writing needs. Click to watch the new Cross videos on refill replacement or pen selection.
LIFETIME WARRANTY
Cross continues to earn the trust of generations by offering a Lifetime Mechanical Warranty on all fine writing instruments. Designed to be easily refillable and reusable, Cross Pens undergo strict performance tests and inspections during every stage of production. Learn more about our Lifetime Warranty. https://www.cross.com/cr_en_us/lifetime-warranty
ABOUT CROSS
Now celebrating its 175th anniversary, A.T. Cross Company is a global innovator of fine writing instruments, crafting some of the most widely recognized and best-selling pens in modern history. Since 1846, the Cross name has been synonymous with uncompromised quality, forward-thinking design and expert service. Generations have celebrated important milestones, both personal and professional, with a signature Cross pen. Today, modern, on-trend designs join time-tested classics in an ever-evolving collection of pens and accessories for those who value luxury in the everyday writing experience.
