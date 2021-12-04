Pawrulz Pet Community Caters to Health and Wellness Concerns of Pet Owners
We value our clients, employees, and business partners and consider them to be a vital part of our success and we aim in making a strong relationship with our clients, employees, business partners.”GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawrulz is offering pet owners a convenient online store for high-quality food products, accessories, and even advice via their Pet Blog. The company offers timely delivery in just 24 to 48 hours for those living in Delhi NCR, along with free shipping on prepaid orders above 500 INR with no transactional cost.
The Pawrulz website also has a Featured Products section for easy navigation of their top brands and items, as well as a page dedicated to on-sale or discounted merchandise. Food treats, and accessories from over 50 different brands are available for dog and cat owners.
Personalized service is provided by trained, pet-educated professionals between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m, while online veterinary consultations are available from 8:00 a.m. to midnight. Customers can book a vet video consultation for 350 INR, plus a 149 INR service fee.
About Pawrulz
Pawrulz is an online platform that specializes in health and wellness for pet owners by offering food, treats, grooming supplies, toys, and more for dogs and cats. Interested customers can browse their selection by visiting the Pawrulz website, or contact the company by emailing contact@pawrulz.com. For a more direct line of communication, PawRulz can also be called at +91 9311883938.
Deepali Dahiya
Pawrulz.com
+91 93118 83938
email us here