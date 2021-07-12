Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum hosting open house

Jul 12, 2021

Over 16,000 trained to fly and fight heavy bombers at the Casper Army Air Base during the Second World War. Training claimed 138 lives before the base closed in 1945. The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be hosting a special open house on Saturday, July 24, 2021, exploring aviation accidents connected to the old base. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can explore the museum’s “Wings of Freedom” exhibit and listen to presentations on the base’s history and aviation accidents.

The Casper Army Air Base was a substantial training base during the Second World War. The B-17 Flying Fortress and B-24 Liberator were among those that were used to train. Before closing in 1945, the base saw 90 aircraft accidents and over 138 fatalities. Museum staff, volunteers, and partnering organizations have located and documented crash sites surrounding Casper. These sites include the January 1945 crash of the Murchison B-24 along the Shirley Rim south of Casper.

The open house will feature a presentation from John Woodward, the museum director for the Wyoming Military Department. Mr. Woodward will be presenting on the history of the Casper Army Air Base.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is dedicated to preserving and sharing the memory and legacy of Wyoming’s veterans and the history of the Casper Army Air Base. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, please call (307) 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WyoVetsMuseum.