Bridge maintenance scheduled on Expressway bridges July 15

BISMARCK, N.D. – Bridge maintenance is scheduled for Thursday, July 15, on the Interstate 94 Bismarck Expressway Interchange (Exit 156) and the Bismarck Expressway/Memorial Highway Interchange bridge.

The work will take place from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During this time, the ramps will be closed on both bridges and motorists will need to take an alternate route.

Alternate routes include Exit 153 for Bismarck Expressway Interchange closure and 46th Avenue Southeast for the Expressway/Memorial Highway Interchange closure.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

