Lawyers, Activists Converge on Indianapolis to Advocate for Dorian Murrell; Oppose Racism
“We must have the strongest of justice for the murder of Dorian Murrell.”INDIANA, IN, USA, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Malik Zulu Shabazz, lead counsel on behalf of Black Lawyers for Justice will hold a news conference with Dorian Murrell's family and supporters on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1p.m. Thereafter, a meeting with city prosecutors of the case of Tyler Newby will be held at the Indianapolis Courthouse. Local activists are alleging that Murrell was killed by alleged white supremacist Tyler Newby. Dorian Murrell was struck with a bullet that pierced his heart as he was with friends near Monument Circle around 2 a.m. on May 31, 2021 while attending a George Floyd demonstration in Indianapolis. Five people were shot and three were killed, including Murrell who was unarmed.
— Malik Zulu Shabazz, Esq
Dorian Murrell: Killed During George Floyd Protests, Family Seeks Answers - UNICORN RIOT
Murrell’s family and supporters are incensed that Newby was given bail in this case and they are concerned that justice may elude them, as it has historically been denied African-Americans in Indiana.
Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz will address the upcoming Criminal trial of Newby, who is charged with murder. Trial is set for August 2021. According to Attorney Shabazz, Black Lawyers for Justice is in town from Washington, DC to support a vigorous and thorough prosecution of Tyler Newby. “We must have the strongest of justice for the murder of Dorian Murrell. Furthermore, BLFJ is here to conduct a formal inquiry into human and civil rights violations by the Indianapolis police department and the city of Indianapolis and the State of Indiana.” Friday’s hearing will feature a number of witnesses who will testify as well as public testimony on Black suffering in Indiana.
At 5pm July 16th there will be a Human Rights – Civil Rights Hearing on Systematic Racism in Indiana. The event will be held at Hovey Street Church – 2338 Hovey Street in Indiana.
2nd AMENDMENT/ANTI-RACISM MARCH: On July 17th there will be a national 2nd Amendment march in downtown Indianapolis and participants will gather at 2 pm at Pan Am Plaza in Indianapolis; across from the Black Expo and the Indianapolis Convention Center. The march will be open to regular civilians who are demanding better human rights in Indiana and an end to white supremacy and systematic racism in the Hoosier State. Organizers include: New Black Panther Party, PANSOC, Black Power Movement, Black Men’s Movement and a host other groups.
EVENT: Friday – July 16, 2021 – 1:00 pm
Legal News Conference: Countering White Racism and White Supremacy in Indiana – City County Building – 35 North Pennsylvania Street
Human Rights – Civil Rights Hearing on Systematic Racism – 5:00pm- 9pm
Hovey St. Church – 2338 Hovey Street
EVENT: Saturday – July 17, 2021 – 1pm
March and Rally for Black Power – Pan Am Plaza – 102 West Georgia Street
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq.
Black Lawyers for Justice
+1 301-513-5445
