The Diamond Oak to Launch Its Redesigned Online Jewelry Store

An industry leader in jewelry is slated to unveil a new look.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says first impressions make lasting impressions. Thanks to the newly redesigned website of The Diamond Oak, website visitors will have an unforgettable impression.

“We are very excited about our upcoming website launch,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak. “The site will be fully e-commerce, where visitors to our website will be able to browse through our current inventory, learn details of our products, and gain insight on diamonds and jewelry.”

The website will feature a responsive design, meaning the website will automatically resize and adjust based on the device the website visitor is using. Whether the website visitor is using a desktop, laptop, tablet, cell phone, or watch, the website will automatically adjust to fit the screen size perfectly.

Mor explained that the newly redesigned site will feature its ever-growing selection of pre-loved Tiffany engagement rings, including many of the iconic ring designs from Tiffany; The Soleste engagement ring and Eternity rings; The Tiffany Legacy; Engagement ring, and Eternity; The most recent True cut, featuring a sleek yet bold design incorporating the Tiffany T seamlessly into its design, as well as its predecessor, The Lucida Cut, and of course the Iconic Tiffany and Co Solitaire, featuring a sleek knife edge shank, and six softly curving prongs.

“Besides authentic, pre-owned Tiffany & Co Designs, we will feature custom-made engagement rings, as well as pre-owned engagement rings,” Mor revealed before adding, “We will have a selection of fine antique and estate rings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants, and brooches.”

The redesigned website, according to Mor, will also give customers the ability to browse through some of its custom designs that it has created in the past and a section dedicated to exceptional made-to-order Eternity rings with round emerald cut, cushion, and oval-shaped diamonds.

For more information, please visit https://www.thediamondoak.com/.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, It symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

