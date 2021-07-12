First Crop and CBD Emporium Launch Partnership at All Locations

First Crop’s Organic CBD Products are now available at all CBD Emporium locations and will take part in CBD Emporium’s nationwide expansion in 2021

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Crop, Inc., a public benefit company dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through the regenerative power of hemp, today announced a partnership with CBD Emporium, the leading retail specialty CBD chain with locations throughout the United States and extensive expansion plans in 2021. First Crop products will be available in all retail locations, as well as through CBD Emporium’s online store.

First Crop launched its business in 2019 with the goal to create a meaningful impact on our world by promoting regenerative farming and business practices while offering consumers the highest-quality, efficacious CBD products. Since then, First Crop has developed and commenced selling a unique line of organic CBD oil tinctures, gel capsules and skin and body care products that combine USDA Certified Organic hemp extract with adaptogenic herbal botanicals to amplify your desired therapeutic experience. Formulated by their expert Herbalist and Board-Certified Dermatologist, First Crop’s products support specific health related functions including reducing everyday stress and anxiety, promoting sleep, boosting your immune system and aiding recovery from exercise or active lifestyles.

"Expanding the availability of our products to consumers through CBD Emporium’s retail locations represents an exciting opportunity for First Crop," said First Crop’s CEO David Weir. "Working with a trusted retail partner like CBD Emporium that shares our commitment to education and best-in-class customer service is the perfect way for us to expand consumer knowledge about the potential benefits of CBD and access to our organic hemp extract products. We are excited to grow this important partnership over time".

“As America’s most trusted source for buying CBD, we are excited and pleased to offer First Crop’s incredible products to our customers”, stated Andrew Young, Vice President of Vendor Relations. “Our proprietary 80-point due diligence process is a significant achievement for any brand to go through. First Crop scored exceptionally well in that process. All of us at CBD Emporium are proud to certify it as an approved product line”, added Young.

As a fully integrated hemp business, First Crop’s unique “seed to shelf” business model gives it control over the production of its products every step of the way ensuring the highest quality standards are met. According to Weir, First Crop provides small farmers with unique economic opportunities while recirculating 10% of its profits to support them and their communities. From seed and site selection to planting, growing and harvesting, the company helps ensure its partner farmers’ crop is not only successful but also optimized for its ultimate use in its CBD health and wellness consumer products.

“Our ‘soil to soul’ regenerative hemp ecosystem is a truly collaborative effort that empowers farmers at every step to grow and integrate this miracle crop into their cultivation activities,” adds Weir.

About First Crop

First Crop is a CBD health and wellness company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. First Crop was founded as a public benefit corporation by an experienced team of entrepreneurs with a vision to strengthen local communities and improve the health of the planet for future generations by harnessing the regenerative power of the hemp plant.

About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with dozens of retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 100 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff provides the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit https://www.cbdemporium.com

CBD Emporium has also expanded its business to include franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs. For more information on this franchising opportunity, and to request an information packet including an application, visit http://franchise.cbdemporium.com.

Media Contacts:

For First Crop

Bobby Bauer

bbauer@firstcrop.com

(585) 355-1277