Calluna Labs, Cruelty-free Wellness Brand, now available at CBD Emporium’s Online Store and Arizona Retail Locations

Brand’s availability to spearhead the growth of high-performance green CBD beauty category at CBD Emporium.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, an upscale CBD retail chain with locations throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that it has added Calluna Labs to its lineup of ethical and green beauty brands offered both online and in select Arizona locations.

Calluna Labs, a woman-owned and Arizona-based company, specializes in high-performance cruelty-free skincare and topicals, combining the wisdom of traditional eastern medicine and modern, innovative science. As a result, all the products embody the heart and soul of nature and nourish the body.

CBD Emporium is now featuring Calluna Labs topical line including its top-rated Full Spectrum face oils - specially formulated for the different skin types including acne-prone, sensitive and aging skin. The product lineup also includes a Muscle Rub, made from a unique blend of therapeutic botanicals and CBD to enhance muscle recovery and help support a healthy inflammatory response.

“We are thrilled to partner with CBD Emporium to offers its customers clean and cruelty-free skincare that delivers results”, said Sonia Salam, founder Calluna Labs. “CBD Emporium provides a safe and elevated experience to all its customers through their highly trained and compassionate staff. We are excited to be represented by CBD Emporium and look forward to educating customers on CBD skincare. “

“CBD Emporium is excited to represent Calluna Labs products to the consumers that are looking for an evolution to their skincare regimen.” Added Stacey Schofield, Chief Operating Officer. “Skincare is a new category at CBD Emporium and we feel Calluna Labs provides skincare products people will find most beneficial by implementing these products into their daily regimen.”

About Calluna Labs:

We are a premium hemp-derived cannabidiol wellness brand empowering people to live a healthy, happy and fulfilling life. We believe everything you put into your body matters. Hence our mission is to curate and offer all-natural and cruelty-free products you can trust. Our oils are derived from top-quality flowers and infused with complementing natural terpenes and no artificial additives. Our products are rigorously tested from plant to finished product by 3rd party ISO certified labs.

About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with a number of retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 60 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff provides the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit https://www.cbdemporium.com.

CBD Emporium has also expanded its business to include franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs. For more information on this franchising opportunity, and to request an information packet including an application, visit https://franchise.cbdemporium.com.

