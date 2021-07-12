Road Closure Route 356 - Allegheny Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 356 located in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 4050 (Pleasant Hill Road) and Route 56 (Leechburg Road). The closure will begin on Monday, July 19 at 7am and will open on Friday, September 3.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform the replacement of a precast box culvert. A marked detour for vehicles under 10 tons will be in place using Route 4050 (Pleasant Hill Road), Route 4091 (Leechburg Road), Route 4093 (Leechburg Hill Road) and Route 56. Vehicles over 10 tons should use the Truck Detour already in place.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

