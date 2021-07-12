Lane Closures on Water Street and Main Street in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised the eastbound lane of Route 405 (Water Street) is closed between Market Street and Route 2014 (Main Street) and the southbound lane of Main Street is closed between Water Street and High Street in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash with damage to a structure.

A detour using local roads is in place. The lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes.

Motorists should slow down, watch for stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, drive with caution through the area, and expect travel delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

