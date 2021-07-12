Switzerland Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach of USD 2.07 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

Switzerland data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.07 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.44% during 2021-2026.

Switzerland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.44% during the period 2020−2026. Switzerland data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 52 existing data center and 5 upcoming facilities spread across 21 locations.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Switzerland contributed to around 5% of the overall revenue generated across Western Europe in 2020, with over 50% of the demand for data centers coming from IT companies, followed by telecommunications companies at over 20%.

2. Zurich is the leading data center market in Switzerland, with 15 unique colocation data center facilities accounting for around 37% of the existing power capacity.

3. Switzerland does not come under EU GDPR, but the law covers most GDPR data privacy provisions, along with additional data privacy policies, including the classification of both private individuals and federal companies as eligible for data protection.

4. The average construction cost of a data center building in Switzerland is among the highest in the world, with the average core and shell cost in Zurich ranging from USD 1.2 to USD 1.4 per watt.

5. The Energy Strategy 2050 is focused on boosting the generation of renewable energy in Switzerland, and it aims to add around 11,400 GWh (excluding hydroelectric) of renewable energy in its electricity generation mix by 2035.

6. The Swiss Datacenter Efficiency Association and Swiss Data Center Association are some organizations helping achieve the goal of improving data center sustainability in Switzerland. Switzerland also has an Asut Data Center Infrastructure Panel that deals with issues such as power supply, location development, energy efficiency and facility management, and data center operations.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Switzerland

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 31

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

o Coverage: Over 11 Regions

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Switzerland

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 9 construction service providers, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Switzerland Data Center Market – Segmentation

• In Switzerland, cloud-based services, IoT, and AI are the major driving factors for the growth of data centers and the adoption of high-power computing servers. Vendors such as Atos, NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and HPE have a strong presence in the market.

• VRLA battery-based UPS systems will be slowly replaced by lithium-ion batteries in Switzerland to decrease data center OPEX. Hyperscale data center projects designed according to Tier IV standards will procure UPS systems with 2N+1 redundancy.

• Data center facilities open and under construction from 2020 to June 2020 added over 2,000 rack cabinets. Service providers have also installed 46U, 47U, and 48U rack units in their data centers.



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Zurich

• Other Cities

Switzerland Data Center Market – Dynamics

The adoption of cloud computing technology has experienced considerable growth in Switzerland over the last few years. The adoption of cloud-computing technology in 2020 grew by around 30% from 2019. The revenue from public cloud is expected to be over $4 billion in 2021 and reach over $10 billion by 2026. SaaS will be the leading revenue generator in 2021, expected to generate over $2.5 billion. Local cloud providers in Switzerland include Exoscale, Radity, astarios, and Swisscom, among other companies. Global cloud service providers such as Microsoft, Google, and Oracle have a strong presence in Switzerland and will expand further within the forecast period. In November 2020, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a new cloud region in Zurich with three availability zones, which will be operational in 2022.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Big Data and IoT Surge to Fuel Demand for Data Centers

• Colocation Providers to Dominate Data Center Investments

• Smart Cities and 5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Deployments

• Growing Investments in Artificial Intelligence



Switzerland Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

Construction Service Providers

• Arup

• Basler & Hofmann

• cpcm (construction project cost management)

• DPR Construction

• ffbk Architekten

• Gruner

• ISG

• Steiger Concept

• Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Trane Technologies

• Vertiv

Data Center Investors

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• ewl (energie wasser luzern)

• Green Datacenter

• Safe Host

• Vantage Data Centers

