Worldwide Data Center Construction Market – Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 51 Countries - Arizton

North America Data Center Construction Market to Create $29 Billion Investment Opportunities

The global data center construction market to reach More than $73 billion by 2028.” — Georgia, Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the worldwide data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. Integrating digital technology in the rental fleet, adopting technological solutions, and adding electric construction equipment are key trends in the Italy construction equipment rental industry. Edge data center investments fueled by 5G deployment, operators' sustainability initiatives, rack power density surge, innovative data center power technologies, and automation & intelligent monitoring solutions are some key trends in the global data center construction market.

The US data center construction market witnessed investments from all major hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, and AWS. The renewable energy trend among data center operators is witnessed across the US. Also, city councils across the US set goals to reduce their emissions. Governors and mayors, as part of the clean and renewable energy initiative in California, plan to achieve the goal of 100% renewable and zero-carbon electricity by 2045. The US government plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the electricity sector by 2035 and to become a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

Brazil is the leading data center market in Latin America, with more than 45% of investments in the region due to the growth in internet penetration and adoption of cloud-based services by businesses in the country. The Brazil data center market witnesses the entry of foreign companies with the acquisition of local colocation service providers. For instance, in December 2022, Aligned, a US data center firm, announced to acquire of ODATA, a Brazilian colocation data center service firm.

Increased M&As & Joint Ventures to Boost the Market Growth

The rise in demand across several industries drives data center suppliers to sign several M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. The data center market is also interested in acquiring data centers by real estate and investment firms.

In November 2022, Partners Group acquired EdgeCore for around $1.2 billion. Later, in May 2022, Digital Bridge and IFM Investors acquired Switch for around $11 billion.

Data Center Investments Fueled by Big Data & IoT

The Internet of Things (IoT), which connects the digital and physical worlds using a network of sensors, contributes to the fast development of data traffic. Implementing 5G networks for mobile devices will aid the exponential growth of IoT and Big data analytics during the forecast period.

Smart bots can also be implemented to manage certain operations where human presence is not required. This also leads to more efficient power and cooling systems in data centers since the temperature can be kept cooler, and non-essential power equipment, such as lights and air conditioners, can be adjusted automatically.

Key Insights of the Worldwide Data Center Construction Industry

• In 2022, the global data center construction market witnessed investments of over USD 50 billion owing to investments from colocation operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, NTT Global Data Centers, DataBank, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

• Hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google, also aid the market with investments. These companies expand their global presence, focusing on emerging locations across Europe and APAC.

• Aside from AWS, Google, and Microsoft, cloud operators include Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud. They are involved in the development of several cloud regions globally, which will increase data center investments.

• In 2022, the data center construction market witnessed supply chain-related challenges to support infrastructure providers. This recovered to an extent in the latter half of 2022. However, prices of raw materials have since risen, leading to higher costs for data center investors.

• Local colocation providers in several countries expand their presence by constructing additional facilities, propelling the data center construction market. The prominent adaptors of cloud-based services are SMEs, where large enterprises lag due to cloud security concerns and, hence, develop private cloud computing environments.

• The data center construction market is attractive, with data centers offering a higher return on investment (ROI) than other commercial and industrial properties.

Key Investors & Investments

• In 2022, hyperscale investments in the US were over 25 projects by major operators, including Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, and AWS.

• Recently, Meta (Facebook) announced its plan to pause expanding and constructing new data center facilities across the US and the world. The company aims to design a new AI data center and redesign its data center facilities for artificial intelligence workloads.

• Hyperscale providers continuously expand. For instance, AWS announced its plan to invest around $2.4 billion in the UK to build and operate data centers.

Market Segmentation

Facility Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, and Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure: Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique: Air-based Cooling and Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Building & Engineering Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM

Tier Standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Geography: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia

