HempPure Offers Third-Party Tested White Label CBD Products

An industry leader in CBD products is providing third-party testing.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent data (https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabidiol-cbd-market), the global cannabidiol (CBD) market size is expected to grow exponentially through 2028. But thanks to the offering of third-party tested white label CBD products by HempPure, companies now have access to the most reliable products on the market.

“Our test results, also known as a Certificate of Analysis, are from a reputable independent, third-party laboratory that is fully accredited,” said Samantha Knight, press manager and spokesperson for HempPure.

Knight explained that every finished product receives batch-level testing.

“This ensures we have fully disclosed the amount of CBD for the product in hand,” Knight stressed before adding, “Batch results are performed in our laboratory by our Senior Chemist with use of the same instruments and testing methods.”

The company’s offering of third-party tested white label CBD products could prove to have perfect timing because of the high demand and healing properties of CBD, which is the primary factor driving the market growth.

A white-label product is a product or service produced by one company that other companies rebrand as their own.

“Any CBD white label company you speak to should provide, at a minimum, third-party laboratory test results for their raw CBD extract,” Knight said. “By choosing to partner with us, your products also receive batch-level test results. Our team of chemists tests each batch with the same instruments and methodologies used by the independent laboratory to help your brand to stand out.”

With over a decade of quality manufacturing experience, the company has developed and implemented quality procedures and controls that meet FDA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. The company’s facility was among the first in Florida to be a registered manufacturer of CBD consumables.

For more information, please visit mycbdsolutions.com/pages/about-cbd and https://www.mycbdsolutions.com/blogs/news.

###

About HempPure

We have made it our mission to facilitate your entrepreneurial spirit with superior and dependable CBD products. We are committed to minimizing the barriers that stop many from ever realizing the dream of their own brand or product line.

Contact Details:

5090 NW 18th Dr.

Gainesville, FL 32656

United States