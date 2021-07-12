Virtual public input meeting available July 19 on proposed improvements to Interstate 29 near Kelso

BISMARCK, N.D. – A virtual public input meeting will be available Monday, July 19 on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to Interstate 29 from north of Kelso (Exit 100) to the junction of North Dakota Highway 200 in Traill County.

The intent of the project is to improve integrity and extend life of the existing pavement for the northbound and southbound I-29 lanes and existing on/off ramps and crossroads. The addition of a pedestrian crossing facility at the Hillsboro Interchange to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists will also be explored.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT, City of Hillsboro, and SRF Consulting Group, Inc.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Tuesday, August 3, 2021, to Eric Laidley, P.E., One North Second Street, Case Plaza, Suite 102, Fargo, ND 58102-4807 and/or elaidley@srfconsulting.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Eric Laidley, P.E. at 701-893-7423 or elaidley@srfconsulting.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civils Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.